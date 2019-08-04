Neil deGrasse Tyson Dragged To Ass End Of Universe After Vapid Hot Take On Mass Shootings

There is no doubt that Neil deGrasse Tyson is superbly intelligent when it comes to physics and space and all that. But when it comes to commentary on mass shootings, the celebrated astrophysicist offered such an asinine hot take that he’s been getting dragged to the ass-end of the universe ever since.

Today (August 4), deGrasse Tyson basically said we’re all being too emotional after a pair of domestic terrorists murdered 34 people in less than 24 hours.

He tweeted, “In the past 48hrs, the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings. On average, across any 48hrs, we also lose… 500 to Medical errors 300 to the Flu 250 to Suicide 200 to Car Accidents 40 to Homicide via Handgun Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data.”

Off top, not a single mention of the domestic terrorism or white nationalist aspect of the shooting, nor a hint of the fact that people are genuinely in fear for their lives over what could happen next.

Instead, smart guy over here thinks we’re being too emotional as he adds absolutely nothing subtantive to the convo. Naturally, and rightfully, deGrasse Tyson has been skewered on the Internets.

We compiled the best since there is plenty of insight packed into the reading of deGrasse Tyson for all the filth.