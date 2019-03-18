Apple Resurrects The iPad Air & Revamps The iPad Mini Ahead of March 25 Event

Ahead of it’s upcoming March 25 event where it is expected to launch its TV streaming service, Apple announced today (Mar.18) that it is resurrecting the iPad Air and breathing new life into the iPad Mini.

Both upgraded models when launched will feature for the first time keyboard and Apple Pencil support and will have iPad Pro features but at a much more affordable price.

The iPad Air will come in an “ultra-thin 10.5-inch design” sporting Apple’s A-12 Bionic chip with Apple’s Neural Engine giving it a “70 percent boost in performance and twice the graphics capability.” The advanced retina display alongside True True Tone technology is about 20 percent larger than it its predecessor and offering over a half a million pixels more pixels making it very similar to the iPad Pro the company unveiled back in 2017.

The iPad Mini is a much smaller offering with 7.9-inch design also utilizing the A-12 Bionic chip making it “a powerful multitasking machine” while delivering three times the performance and boasting nine times faster graphics. Despite coming in a compact package, the iPad Mini will also have a Retina display with True Tone technology which is now 25 percent brighter and offers users wide color support. According to Apple, the smaller tablet will have “the highest pixel density of any iPad.”

Both devices will feature updated cameras for improved low-light performance and will feature advanced sensors for enhanced augmented reality experiences. Alongside the A12 Bionic chipset, both models will have longer battery life and work much faster than previous models.

As far as price, the iPad Air starts at a very reasonable $499 while the iPad Mini will cost $399 if you want to add phone service to that will cost you an extra $130. But for what Apple is offering in both devices these are a steal especially if you’re in the market for an iPad but don’t want to break the bank doing so. Both models are available for pre-order now and hit shelves next week.

For more photos of both the iPad Air and Mini hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Apple