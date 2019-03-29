New Tigallo: Phonte Drops New EP ‘Pacific Time’ & Twitter Is Enjoying The Wave

Phonte came back with a roar to the Hip-Hop scene with his crowd-please album, No News Is Good News. On Friday (March 29), the North Carolina rapper and vocalist returns with his latest project, Pacific Time.

Pacific Time comes as somewhat of a welcome surprise considering the long wait fans had for No News Is Good News. With the four-track EP, Phonte is embracing more of his R&B side although he does let some bars go for the masses. Guests include Kaytranada, BOSCO, and Devin Morrison. On the production, Like of Pac Div, Swarvy, Kay, Julia Lewis, TK Kayembe and Phon-Tigga.

Twitter fans are toasting up to their musical good fortune today, and are singing the album’s praises right now. Check out the reactions below.

#PacificTime is out now on all digital platforms. Much love to everybody who contributed. And thank you for listening. #FEMusic https://t.co/Rtcquo6I0i — Phonte (@phontigallo) March 29, 2019

Photo: Getty