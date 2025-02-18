New York Rapper Chelsea Reject Has Passed Away
Chelsea Reject, a talented rapper out of New York who has worked alongside several underground acts such as the sprawling Beast Coast collective and others, has died. A GoFundMe for Chelsea Reject has been established by her partner to help with the costs of funeral services. Chelsea Reject, real name Chelsea Alexander, as seen in The Express Tribune, worked alongside the likes of Mick Jenkins, Kota The Friend, Dirty Sanchez 47 of the Pro Era collective, CJ Fly, also of Pro Era fame, Joey BadA$$, AKTHESAVIOR of The Underachievers, and Raz Fresco among other underground notables.
Hip-Hop Wired has featured the Brooklyn native’s music in our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist music roundup in times past. Reject’s last recorded project, Rogue alongside former Pro Era member T’Nah, was released in August of 2024. She also featured on Mahogany Jones’ “GO (Ma$terPiece Remix 2)” last year. T’Nah shared a loving post in honor of CR via Instagram that we’ll share below in the gallery: Haha we were so enthused and ready and everything was gonna change this year. She was my battery pack – we were JUST about to get back in the gym next this week. She would love that some of yall been in the gym on her behalf. Keep going. It’ll help. Gon be so hard. To muster up the energy without you Chelsea. But yea. Not gonna take anything you taught me for granted!!!! As seen in the Tribute piece, CR’s partner, Brian Harris, established a GoFundMe that, of this writing, has raised over 85% of its $15,000 goal. To show your support for Chelsea Reject’s family, please follow this link. Keep scrolling to see some of CR’s past collaborators and recording partners share their condolences. May Chelsea Reject rest powerfully in peace. — Photo: Getty
