Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Arrested At ICE Detention Center
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Arrested At ICE Detention Center, X Outraged
Ras Baraka, the longstanding mayor of Newark, N.J., was arrested Friday at an ICE detention facility in the city he governs. On the X platform, many are outraged that Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested and charged with trespassing for simply looking to examine the conditions of the facility alongside members of Congress. Local outlet The Star-Ledger reports that Mayor Ras Baraka, 55, was at the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in Newark, flanked by Democratic Party U.S. Reps. Rob Menendez, LaMonica McIver, and Bonnie Watson Coleman, all of whom represent New Jersey districts. Mayor Baraka and the members of Congress were there to inspect the facility, which Baraka says was constructed without proper building permits, and wanted to conduct oversight measures.
Menendez, McIver, and Watson entered a building located at the facility, but Baraka was barred from entering the building despite being the mayor of the city where the facility is housed. As the congressional members were leaving and walking towards a gate where Baraka stood, officers instructed the mayor to stand outside the gate. One of the congress members’ aides reportedly heard ICE agents discussing arresting the mayor. A chaotic scene ensued with Rep. Watson in the middle of the fracas. Corporation Counsel Kenyatta Stewart, Newark’s top lawyer, was next to Baraka but was not arrested by ICE officers. U.S. Attorney Alina Habba framed Baraka’s actions as trespassing despite not being inside the building that the Congress members were allowed to enter. “The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon. He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW,” Habba wrote in a statement on X. Assistant Secretary Dept. of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin added in a statement, “Members of Congress storming into a detention facility goes beyond a bizarre political stunt and puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and detainees at risk. Members of Congress are not above the law and cannot illegally break into detention facilities. Had these members requested a tour, we would have facilitated a tour of the facility. This is an evolving situation.” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has supported Baraka’s efforts to uncover the details of the for-profit detention center, which houses about 1,000 people. The facility was built for detained immigrants as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration. “Mayor Baraka is an exemplary public servant who has always stood up for our most vulnerable neighbors,” Gov. Murphy said in a statement. “I am calling for his immediate release by federal law enforcement.” Congresswoman Watson Coleman shared on MSNBC that Mayor Baraka will be released by the authorities. Baraka’s rep told Hip-Hop Wired via an email statement that their side is monitoring the situation and will provide details as they develop. On X, reactions to the arrest of Mayor Ras Baraka have cropped up. We have some of them listed below. UPDATE: Mayor Ras Baraka was released from custody earlier this evening, as reported by The Bergen Record. — Photo: Getty
