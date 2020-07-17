Nick Cannon Sparks Concern After Cryptic Tweets About Suggesting Self-Harm

We must warn readers that the news contained within might be disturbing to some. Nick Cannon has fans concerned after posting a pair of cryptic tweets that seem as if he’s contemplating harming himself.

Cannon has dealt with a trying week after a clip of an interview between him and Professor Griff went viral after perceived antisemitic comments were shared between the pair. As a result, ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon after claiming he was reluctant to apologize. Cannon has since apologized in the wake of the severed relationship, promising to educate himself on why his comments were harmful.

In the pair of tweets posted Thursday (July 15), Cannon eluded to the reaction from those who felt his apology was a sign of kowtowing to white people.

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth,” Cannon tweeted.

He followed that tweet with, “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

Naturally, the reaction to Cannon’s tweet has been impassioned coupled with the recent news that Tamar Braxton has been hospitalized due to possible intentional overdose.

We’ve got the reactions listed below.

I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth🙏🏾💙 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 17, 2020

Y’all can have this planet. I’m out! — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 17, 2020

—

Photo: Getty