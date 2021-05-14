Barbz Celebrate The Return of “Itty Bitty Piggy” Nicki Minaj With ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ Re-Release

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is back to remind us all that all these b*tches are her sons.

Nicki Minaj returned with a bang announcing her classic mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty’s re-release as we predicted. That’s not all. The YMCMB Barbie revealed she has some new music to share as well.

The Queens rapper took to Instagram to break the news to her Barbz, who flocked to her IG Live session to see her announce the return of the 2009 mixtape. You would be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t think Beam Up Scotty is in the upper echelon of mixtapes thanks to classic cuts like “Itty Bitty Piggy” Minaj’s remix of Soulja Boy’s booty anthem “Donk” that probably was the song playing on the Myspace page belonging to every girl in your top 10.

During the stream, Nicki revealed to her faithful fans that three new tracks would be accompanying the re-released mixtape, one of those tracks “Seeing Green,” a YMCMB reunion that featured Trump stan Lil Wayne and the Certified Lover Boy Drake. Speaking of Drizzy, he decided to stop by during the live session and showered his label mate with nothing but praise, tell her she has been “missed,” and answer questions.

“What made you think that I would sound good on that?” Minaj asked Drake.

“I mean, it was just…can I say who else is on it or no?” Nicki said she wanted to keep it a surprise. “Okay, alright. Well, it’d just been a really long time since—it was just, it didn’t feel right with you not being on it,” Drake revealed. “That’s the best way I could put it. Like, it was fun the other way, but it’s epic this way.”

“So, we just…you know I had some real heart-to-hearts with you lately, just about the fact that it’s like, it’s just your world. Nobody does this sh*t better than you,” he added, mentioning that he gets that right now her priority is her son. “When you’re gone, I’m not gon’ lie. I’m trying to speak for everybody. We really miss you. We really miss your presence. We miss the bars. We miss the excitement that you bring,” he further added.

Following the IG Live, Minaj was a bit sentimental in a follow-up post on Instagram, reflecting on her father’s death due to a hit-and-run accident and promising her fans new music is on the way.

“Tho I really can’t bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life. I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

“I can’t wait to share these new vibez with yall. It’s so important to always go back to basics for me. This world of smoke & mirrors can blind you. Be careful. Always important to step back and just really observe.”

Once that was out of the way, it was time to get to the tunes, and the fans were feeling very nostalgic and proudly proclaimed that Nicki Minaj is back.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83