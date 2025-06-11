Subscribe
Close
News

Nicki Minaj Flames Shannon Sharpe And Jay-Z On New Song

Nicki Minaj Flames Shannon Sharpe And Jay-Z On New “Banned From NO” Remix

Published on June 11, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Nicki Minaj hops on the remix of Lil Wayne’s track “Banned From NO,” a fan favorite from his “Tha Carter VI” album.

While the queen wasn’t on the original version, she’s now back with some hard-hitting bars, and a few surprising shots at some well-known names.

Related Stories

One line that’s getting a lot of attention is aimed at sports commentator Shannon Sharpe. Nicki raps, “’Bout to cop you slides, all you do is flip-flop, if I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharpe.” Many fans were confused at first, wondering why she would call him out. But Nicki later explained that years ago, Sharpe tweeted “Nicki who?” in a shady way. She clearly didn’t forget, and now she’s firing back in a verse. She even joked that she almost threw a shot at Chad Ochocinco too, since he’s often on shows with Sharpe, but decided not to.

Nicki also took a subtle jab at Jay-Z and the NFL. This year’s Super Bowl was held in New Orleans, Lil Wayne’s hometown, and many fans were upset that he wasn’t picked to perform at halftime. Instead, the NFL chose Kendrick Lamar. Nicki called it out in her lyrics, saying, *“NFL, fire some n*ggas and then call us,” hinting that the league only works with Black artists when it benefits them. She didn’t mention Jay-Z by name, but since he helps run the NFL’s entertainment deals, many believe the line was allegedly directed at him.

Whether she’s defending Lil Wayne or settling old scores, Nicki proves once again that she’s not afraid to speak her mind, and still knows how to grab everyone’s attention.

Take a look at some of the funniest reactions from the Barbz to Nicki Minaj sounding off on Shannon Sharpe and Jay-Z below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

jay-z nicki minaj shannon sharpe

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Cardi B

    Tis' The Season: Star's X-Mas Trees Are Stealing The Holiday Spotlight

    Bossip
    Destiny's Child

    Black Christmas Classics: 10 Soulful Santa-Approved Songs For Your X-Mas Playlist

    Bossip
    Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025

    Puka Nucua Says Concussions Aren't Real Just Days After Antisemitic Blunder, Social Media Has a Headache

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close