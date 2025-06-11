Nicki Minaj Flames Shannon Sharpe And Jay-Z On New “Banned From NO” Remix

Nicki Minaj hops on the remix of Lil Wayne’s track “Banned From NO,” a fan favorite from his “Tha Carter VI” album.

While the queen wasn’t on the original version, she’s now back with some hard-hitting bars, and a few surprising shots at some well-known names.

One line that’s getting a lot of attention is aimed at sports commentator Shannon Sharpe. Nicki raps, “’Bout to cop you slides, all you do is flip-flop, if I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharpe.” Many fans were confused at first, wondering why she would call him out. But Nicki later explained that years ago, Sharpe tweeted “Nicki who?” in a shady way. She clearly didn’t forget, and now she’s firing back in a verse. She even joked that she almost threw a shot at Chad Ochocinco too, since he’s often on shows with Sharpe, but decided not to.

Nicki also took a subtle jab at Jay-Z and the NFL. This year’s Super Bowl was held in New Orleans, Lil Wayne’s hometown, and many fans were upset that he wasn’t picked to perform at halftime. Instead, the NFL chose Kendrick Lamar. Nicki called it out in her lyrics, saying, *“NFL, fire some n*ggas and then call us,” hinting that the league only works with Black artists when it benefits them. She didn’t mention Jay-Z by name, but since he helps run the NFL’s entertainment deals, many believe the line was allegedly directed at him.

Whether she’s defending Lil Wayne or settling old scores, Nicki proves once again that she’s not afraid to speak her mind, and still knows how to grab everyone’s attention.

Take a look at some of the funniest reactions from the Barbz to Nicki Minaj sounding off on Shannon Sharpe and Jay-Z below.