Balls Of Fire: CDC Debunks STDs & COVID-19 Vaccine Claims Sparked By Nicki Minaj’s Twitter Rant

Nicki Minaj went on a bit of a Twitter tear Monday night (September 13) and fired off some anti-vaccine talking points, while also sharing someone’s personal health struggle to boot. In the Queens rapper’s rant, she claimed that a friend of her cousin had issues in his private parts after taking the vaccine but the CDC says not so fast.

The tweet in question from the 38-year-old Hip-Hop superstar was centered on the account of her cousin, who claims that a friend took the vaccine and had swelling in his testicles.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” read the Monday tweet, which went viral and prompted a number of responses.

Even Joy Reid took time out of her busy schedule to address Minaj’s anti-vaccine stances and expressed disappointment in the Queens, N.Y. artist. To Minaj’s credit, she originally stated the reasons why she couldn’t attend the Met Gala was due to her young son and not willing to risk the boy to exposure.

For some reason, the story became Minaj skipping the Met Gala due to her stances on vaccines and the like. Minaj did say she was interested in learning more about the vaccine and never fully stated that she’d never take it but only that she wanted to learn more. But if there was any previous goodwill between Minaj and Reid, it looks like mending will need to happen to bring things back in balance.

“A lying homophobic coon. I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right? Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right? Smiling face. Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths. Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys,” Minaj fired back.

Again, to be clear in our reporting, Minaj never said that vaccines cause STDs and was just sharing a detail, albeit private, that gave her reasons to have some concerns. Minaj did relent and say that for reasons related to her profession that she would eventually take the vaccine. It was thought that Minaj’s tweet was a violation of Twitter’s misinformation rules but the company won’t take further action according to a reporting from The Verge.

