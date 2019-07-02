Colin Kaepernick Gets Nike To Pull Betsy Ross American Flag Air Max, MAGA Twitter Is Butt Hurt #ColinKaepernick

Colin Kaepernick angered a very specific portion of the American public during his peaceful protest of the National Anthem during his playing days and really got folks tight when Nike signed him to an endorsement contract. According to reports, Kaepernick suggested the sports apparel company pull a 4th of July sneaker featuring the American Flag as designed by Betsy Ross, and folks are losing their sugar, honey, and iced tea right now.

Kaepernick’s name began trending Tuesday morning (July 2), and the overall sentiment from his critics is that they’re no longer down with Nike, much like the reaction to the news he signed with the company last year.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Kaepernick was among several people expressing concerns about the flag’s use and its ties to slavery and racism in the country.

As expected, conservative and “America First!” nuts are foaming at the mouth on Twitter. We’ve got a mix of reactions from all sides below.

