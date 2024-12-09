Nikki Giovanni, Famed Poet & Educator, Dies At 81
Nikki Giovanni, Famed Poet & Educator, Dies At 81 #NikkiGiovanni
Nikki Giovanni, the famed poet, activist, and educator, died on Monday (Dec. 9). As the news of Nikki Giovanni’s death began to spread online, many are remembering the celebrated scribe and her weight contributions to culture. Nikki Giovanni was born Yolande Cornelia Giovanni Jr. in Knoxville, Tenn. on June 7, 1943. Raised primarily in Ohio, Giovanni was referred to as “Nikki” by her sister, and the nickname stuck. In 1960, Giovanni attended Fisk University in Nashville. In 1967, Giovanni graduated with a B.A. degree in History.
Shortly after, Giovanni was inspired to write after the passing of her grandmother and these writings would later form the basis of her poetry collection, Black Feelings, Black Talk. After briefly attending the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Work and Columbia University School of the Arts, Giovanni began teaching in 1969 at Rutgers University. Giovanni was one of the prominent names within the Black Arts Movement, later releasing a series of books and spoken world albums in addition to her teaching duties from the 1970s through the 1980s. During the late ’80s, Giovanni began teaching writing and literature at Virginia Tech from 1987 to 2022 and in that time she received 20 honorary doctorates and dozens of awards for her work and service to the community. Among the honorifics, Giovanni was made an Honorary Member of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. Giovanni is survived by her wife Virginia Fowler, son Thomas Giovanni, granddaughter Kai Giovanni, and a host of other close relatives. Nikki Giovani was 81. May she rest powerfully in peace. [h/t WDBJ] Learn more about Giovanni’s life and work here. — Photo: Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash