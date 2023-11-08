HHW Gaming: Nintendo Confirms ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Is Getting A Live Action Film, Gamers Have Thoughts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Move over Mario. Link is the latest Nintendo character coming to a movie theater near you.

Per Engadget, The Legend of Zelda is being adapted into a live-action film, Nintendo confirms. The film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda has been in discussion for a while, but now we have the confirmation the project is in development, and Wes Ball (The Maze Runner, Kingdom of The Planet of The Apes) will sit in the director’s chair.

It would seem all Nintendo would need to give this project the greenlight was the success of the Super Mario Bros. movie.

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad will serve as producers on the film; shockingly, Sony Pictures Entertainment is co-financing the movie.

Nintendo will finance 50% of the film, while Sony will handle the theater distribution.

As he did for the Super Mario Bros. animated film, Miyamoto-San proudly announced that the film is coming on via Nintendo’s official X, formerly Twitter, account.

“This is Miyamoto. I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films,” the Nintendo chief wrote.

Miyamoto also noted that the film is in early development and “Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production,” plus “it will take time until its completion.”

X Reacts To The Legend of Zelda Movie

With the film’s announcement, X’s video game community is reacting and already fan-casting for the movie, like choosing Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer for the iconic role of Princess Zelda.

Some folks are not too excited. Kinda Funny’s Barrett Courtney, a lifelong Zelda fan, isn’t as optimistic about the upcoming film.

The Legend of Zelda is so far away, and we will be optimistic about it. You can see more reactions to the upcoming film in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Nintendo / The Legend of Zelda