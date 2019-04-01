Omari Hardwick Put His Angela Valdez Kissing Lips On Beyoncé Twice, Twitter Hated It

When it comes to putting your lips on Beyoncé unnecessarily, don’t do it. That’s what the star of the hit Starz show Power is learning after a very awkward exchange with the winner of NAACP’s 2019 Entertainer of The Year Award.

Twitter lit Ghost up like his wife Tasha on the Starz drama after video footage surface of Omari Hardwick passing on a dap from Jay-Z to hug Beyoncé and kissing her on the cheek twice with the second one coming dangerously close to the singer’s lips. Twitter and of course, the Beyhive noticed how uncomfortable King Bey looked after the awkward interaction with the actor.

While we all know he didn’t mean any harm, the repercussions for his actions have overshadowed him and his taking home Image Awards Saturday night (Mar.30). As expected the Beyhive and watchers swarmed on Hardwick calling him out and as usual spamming his Instagram comments with bee emojis. He even earned Donkey of The Day from Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club this morning.

Beyhive lighting up Omari Hardwick comments cause he kissed Beyonce twice is hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XNUUdCd7MN — Mayihlome (@MTshwete) March 31, 2019

Well, we hope Omari learned his lesson, but at the same time does he really deserve the internet lashing he is receiving? Let us know in the comment section if you believe people are correcting in bashing Hardwick or if they are doing entirely too much. You can see all of the fallout from his unwanted cheek kisses in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Getty