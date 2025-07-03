House Passes One Big Beautiful Bill, Rep. Hakeem Jefferies Break Record For Longest Speech On Floor

Despite warnings from all corners of the political spectrum, President Donald Trump persuaded Republican Party lawmakers to side with him in moving the One Big Beautiful Bill ahead and getting it signed into law. The massive reconciliation bill faced some opposition from Republican members of Congress, and Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries pushed back via a record-breaking “magic minute” speech that lasted 8 hours and 44 minutes.

On Thursday (July 3) and on the eve of the proposed deadline imposed by President Trump, the One Big Beautiful Bill vote underwent some early resistance in the form of a small number of Republicans electing not to support the bill, which experts say will add massive debt, increase the reach of ICE, cut down on non-military spending, and changing the requirements to obtain Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) among other key points.

During the Wednesday night House session to vote on the bill, four Republican lawmakers voted with the Democrats, which would have disrupted its passage. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump, and other GOP hardliners appealed to the dissenters and flipped two of them, leaving Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) as the sole Republicans not to vote in favor.

Rep. Jeffries gave a valiant effort to call out the bill’s potential pitfalls in his magic minute speech, centering his message on the harm the bill could potentially do to the fabric of the nation. From the onset, President Trump has promised to be tough on immigration, lower taxes, and remove large portions of Americans from the safety net, who some Republicans feel were handed out under fraudulent pretenses.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit Iowa this evening to meet with former Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and to begin a one-year countdown to America’s 250th birthday. A new report from CNN states that a White House official shared with the network that Trump will shift his speech to celebrate the One Big Beautiful Bill’s passage.

Photo: Getty