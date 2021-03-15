Oscars: The 2021 Academy Awards Have Been Announced & Twitter Reacts

The 2021 Academy Awards nominations have been announced and, as usual, a number of expected names are present along with several surprises. Adding to this long tradition of discussion regarding the deserving nominees are some of the glaring omissions made, sparking chatter and discussion on Twitter shortly after the list went wide.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the nominees from the United Kingdom early Monday morning (March 15), and it has been noted by several news outlets that the film Mank leads all with 10 nominations. The film, starring the talented Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, has been a hit with critics and is up for Best Picture and director David Fincher is up for Best Director.
One of the surprise announcements of the morning includes Shaka King’s Judas & The Black Messiah nominated for Best Picture, along with the late Chadwick Boseman nominated for Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Continuing to raise the bar for Black excellence, Viola Davis and Andra Day were both given Best Actress nods for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The United States vs. Billie Holiday respectively.
In an interesting turn of events, both Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield gained Best Supporting Actor nominations for their roles in the aforementioned Judas & The Black Messiah. Leslie Odom Jr. also gained a nod for his role as Sam Cooke in Regina King’s One Night In Miami, which also gained an Adapted Screenplay nod and Song nomination for “Speak Now.”
Judas & The Black Messiah is also up for Best Screenplay, while Soul was nominated for Best Animated Feature. John David Washington didn’t get any looks for his role in Tenet, but the film is up for Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.
Snubs are the order of the day with award shows and that was no different in 2021, with Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods nominated just once for Score. In the Documentary category, some are saying that All In: The Fight For Democracy should have gained votes from the Academy to get a nod. In addition, Janelle Monáe’s “Turntables” from All In also didn’t get a look.
The 93rd Academy Awards will air on Sunday, April 25 at 8 PM EST on ABC and will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.
Twitter has chimed in with their thoughts and reactions to the 2021 Academy Awards nominations, and we’ve got them listed out below.
—
Photo: WENN
1.
The first big surprise of the morning: 'Judas and the Black Messiah' lands two Oscar nominations in best supporting actor — for both Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield. #OscarNoms— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 15, 2021
2.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and One Night in Miami snubbed in Best Picture #Oscars #OscarNoms— Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) March 15, 2021
3.
Anyone predicted Vinterberg? You should have nominated Shaka King, you cowards! #OscarNoms— Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) March 15, 2021
4.
So, the Oscar voters just didn’t see Delroy Lindo in Da 5 Bloods?— Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) March 15, 2021
5.
8 total BP contenders. Vinterberg was that overseas entry the directors often add. No Regina King, sigh. I knew they would only do two women, and Fennell was the other option. News of the World crafts only.— Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) March 15, 2021
6.
Steven Yeun is the first Asian-American Best Actor nominee #OscarNoms #Minari— joyce eng (@joyceeng61) March 15, 2021
7.
I'm actually ok with the Oscar noms this year? Mostly think PYW and Mank shouldn't be in there but it's not as bad as other years— If Beale Street Could Twerk (@camerouninema) March 15, 2021
Mostly sad for the Regina King, Delroy Lindo and Han Ye-ri snubs.
Minari noms came through thank god
8.
a good thing to remember about the academy awards is that "oscar snub" sounds like the name of a bookish lab technician who becomes a supervillain after an experiment with radiation/lasers goes wrong— Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) March 15, 2021
9.
many of you are discussing the snubs and flubs of the oscar noms....me? i'm just excited that we get to watch celebs have another conference call soon— matt (@Lubchansky) March 15, 2021
10.
Big WTFs from today’s #Oscars nominations:— DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) March 15, 2021
• Da 5 Bloods & Lindo’s amazing performance completely snubbed outside of Best Score
• Stanfield & Kaluuya both nominated for supporting, yet they’re both leads?
• Ma Rainey’s snubbed for Best Picture
• Tenet snubbed for Score pic.twitter.com/aveXJXzdxk