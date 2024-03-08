‘Overwatch 2’ x ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Collaboration Coming Next Week

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Activision / Blizzard has finally confirmed the worst-kept secret: the in-game collaboration between Overwatch 2 and the iconic space western anime series Cowboy Bebop.



It’s been roughly a year since the arrival of Overwatch 2, which got a tepid response from fans of the multiplayer shooter.

Fans have been holding on for dear life, hoping their favorite game will give them something to reward their loyalty after learning the highly anticipated campaign mode was being scrapped. Well, Blizzard is hoping this collaboration with Cowboy Bebop will appease them.

Beginning March 12, Overwatch 2 players will be able to unlock Cowboy Bebop-inspired skins, emotes, highlight intros, and more for some of the game’s popular characters.

Music like the show’s iconic “Tank” theme will also be in the game as part of the collaboration.

According to a press release, the character skins coming will be Spike Spiegel Cassidy, Faye Valentine Ashe, Jet Black Mauga, Ed Sombra, and Ein Wreckingball. Players can preview them on the eve of launch beginning March 11.

The Collaboration Pays Homage To Cowboy Bebop

“We’re honored to be collaborating with one of the most respected anime series of all time in Cowboy Bebop,” Overwatch 2 Associate Director Aimee Dennett said. “This collaboration is a wonderful way to pay homage to the legendary stories, art, animation, and music of the Cowboy Bebop series. We hope its fans and our players have as much fun with what we’re bringing to Overwatch 2 as we did in creating it.”

The Cowboy Bebop collaboration follows Overwatch’s past collaboration with another popular anime, One Punch Man.

Fans have been reacting to the announcement of the collaboration. The gallery below includes those, plus more photos.