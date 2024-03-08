Subscribe

‘Overwatch 2’ x ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Collaboration Coming Next Week

Published on March 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop

Source: Blizzard Entertainment / Overwatch 2 / Cowboy Bebop

Activision / Blizzard has finally confirmed the worst-kept secret: the in-game collaboration between Overwatch 2 and the iconic space western anime series Cowboy Bebop.

It’s been roughly a year since the arrival of Overwatch 2, which got a tepid response from fans of the multiplayer shooter.

Fans have been holding on for dear life, hoping their favorite game will give them something to reward their loyalty after learning the highly anticipated campaign mode was being scrapped. Well, Blizzard is hoping this collaboration with Cowboy Bebop will appease them.

Beginning March 12, Overwatch 2 players will be able to unlock Cowboy Bebop-inspired skins, emotes, highlight intros, and more for some of the game’s popular characters.

Music like the show’s iconic “Tank” theme will also be in the game as part of the collaboration.

According to a press release, the character skins coming will be Spike Spiegel Cassidy, Faye Valentine Ashe, Jet Black Mauga, Ed Sombra, and Ein Wreckingball. Players can preview them on the eve of launch beginning March 11.

The Collaboration Pays Homage To Cowboy Bebop

“We’re honored to be collaborating with one of the most respected anime series of all time in Cowboy Bebop,” Overwatch 2 Associate Director Aimee Dennett said. “This collaboration is a wonderful way to pay homage to the legendary stories, art, animation, and music of the Cowboy Bebop series. We hope its fans and our players have as much fun with what we’re bringing to Overwatch 2 as we did in creating it.”

The Cowboy Bebop collaboration follows Overwatch’s past collaboration with another popular anime, One Punch Man.

Fans have been reacting to the announcement of the collaboration. The gallery below includes those, plus more photos.

1. Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop Source:Overwatch 2 / Cowboy Bebop

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop cowboy bebop,overwatch 2

2. Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop Source:Overwatch 2 / Cowboy Bebop

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop cowboy bebop,overwatch 2

3. Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop Source:Overwatch 2 / Cowboy Bebop

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop cowboy bebop,overwatch 2

4. Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop Source:Overwatch 2 / Cowboy Bebop

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop cowboy bebop,overwatch 2

5. Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop Source:Overwatch 2 / Cowboy Bebop

Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop cowboy bebop,overwatch 2

6. Hmmmmm

7. The excitement is real.

8. LOL

9. This is cool

10. This fan is not excited

11.

12.

13.

RELATED TAGS

Activision anime Blizzard
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
TikTok - Bytedance - Photo Illustration
Technology  |  Written By Tron Snow

TikTok Reaches Out To Followers For Help As Bill Calling For Its Banning Gains Steam In Congress

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close