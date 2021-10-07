Photographer Deletes Couple’s Wedding Photos In Front of Them After Being Denied Food

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This story from one photographer should serve as a life lesson for other aspiring photogs.

Wednesday (Oct. 6), a photographer’s tale of dealing with a sheisty groom went viral on Twitter. First spotted in a post on Reddit’s AITA [Am I The A**hole] thread, an unnamed poster asked if they were in the wrong for deleting wedding photos after the newlyweds denied them a break to eat and drink.

The person revealed that they were not a wedding photographer by trade but a dog groomer and took on the task of capturing the magical moments by a friend who was getting married. The original poster detailed that the couple was looking to save money by not hiring a professional photographer and reassured them that the pictures did not need to look perfect.

“They were on a shoestring budget, and I agreed to shoot it for only $250 (well below the going rate for a wedding photographer), which is nothing for a 10-hour event,” the Reddit poster explained in the post. The Reddit poster further explained that they first followed the bride around to a series of appointments to capture photos before capturing pictures of the entire ceremony and the speeches on the day of the wedding.

Of course, one would work up an appetite and be quite parched by doing all of that work. When it was time to eat, the dog groomer turned wedding photographer revealed that they were denied a plate, nor did they no longer have a seat after initially being invited to attend the wedding as a guest.

“I started around 11am and was due to finish around 7.30pm. Around 5pm, food is being served and I was told I cannot stop to eat because I need to be [a] photographer; in fact, they didn’t save me a spot at any table. I’m getting tired and, at this point, kinda regretting doing this for next to nothing. It’s also unbelievably hot: the venue is in an old veteran’s legion, and it’s like 110F, and there’s no AC,” they wrote.

When the dog groomer informed the groom that they needed a 20-minute break to “get something to eat and drink,” the groom had the audacity to say they need to keep snapping photos or risk “leaving without pay.” The dog groomer revealed that they gave the groom a chance to take back what he initially said, but he ultimately doubled-down on being trash and the dog groomer aptly responded.

“With the heat, being hungry, being generally annoyed at the circumstances, I asked if he was sure, and he said yes, so I deleted all the photos I took in front of him,” the Reddit user continued, adding that they then left after informing the groom they were “not his photographer anymore.”

“If I was to be paid $250, honestly at that point, I would have paid $250 just for a glass of cold water and somewhere to sit for five minutes,” the dog groomer further added.

Twitter immediately took the Reddit poster’s side in the matter. One user wrote, “Wedding photographers make $2000+ each wedding. He was a friend doing them a favor for $250 & they denied him food or a lunch break after working 8 hours… I would’ve knocked their cake over on my exit.”

We would have understood if he had gone that route. Let that also be a lesson, don’t ever take on such a large and insanely demanding task for such a low price.

Twitter had plenty of thoughts on this messed-up situation but clearly was on the side of the dog groomer. You can peep the replies in the gallery below.

Photo: Pollyana Ventura / Getty