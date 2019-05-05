Playoff Steph Curry Catching All The Slander After Failed Struggle Dunk

Steph Curry is still one of the greatest basketball players on this planet. Nevertheless, he’s had a bad series against the Houston Rockets, so far, and the Internet is not letting him forget it.

Steph Curry blows the open dunk pic.twitter.com/QqjuYEkUUq — Troydan (@Troydan) May 5, 2019

Chef Curry’s woes were capped off during last night’s game when he blew a wide-open dunk during the final moments of the Golden State Warriors’ eventual loss to the Houston Rockets in OT.

The spasm—and a 7-23 stat line—exponentially raised the level of slander against Mr. Curry.

If you don’t believe us, peep the best of it, which we happened to assemble for you below. Don’t worry Curry fans, the narrative will change as soon as he goes off, but until then…

Curry all game. pic.twitter.com/zZ6IoyAvii — Untucked Kyrie stan acct. (@marquezpolk) May 5, 2019

—

Photo: Getty