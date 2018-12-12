Steph Curry Doesn’t Believe Man Landed On The Moon, NASA Offers To Prove It To Him

First Kyrie Irving admitted to believing that the earth is flat and now Steph Curry out here saying he believes the moon landing was a fraud. Though the latter of the two is the more believable conspiracy theory, it’s still kinda funny to find out that some of your favorite NBA superstars share the same beliefs as conspiracy theorists.

Looking to make Steph Curry a believer, the New York Times is reporting that NASA has invited the Golden State Warrior’s MVP to visit their facility and show him the rocks that they’ve collected from the moon.

“We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets,” said Allard Beutel, a NASA spokesman. “We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”

Not for nothing but rocks can come from anywhere. They could show Steph rocks that landed from outter space or they found at the bottom of the ocean and he wouldn’t know for sure where’d they came from. NASA better show that man an alien to co-sign that NASA landed a ship on his home planet and kidnapped him or something.

Luckily for Curry there are far more believers that NASA staged the moon landing than there are flat earthers out there so he didn’t have to withstand the slander that Kyrie Irving and even B.o.B experienced when they came out of their conspiracy closet.

Whether or not Curry will take up NASA on their offer remains to be seen but what we do know is that NASA didn’t offer to take Kyrie Irving into space to show and prove that the earth is indeed round. So maybe’s Kyrie’s on to something. Just sayin.’