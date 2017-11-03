Flat Earth Fanatic B.o.B Thinks Slave Ships Are A Myth Too

B.o.B has already turned plenty of heads with his insistence and campaign that the earth is indeed flat, but now he’s moved on to other conspiracy theories. Now, the Atlanta rapper is questioning the validity of slave ships by way of a new Instagram post.

“They say slavery lasted 400 yrs… America is only 250 yrs old… You ever seen a slave ship ? They can find a billion year old dinosaur bone but can’t find any slave ships,” B.o.B wrote in a post earlier this week. It features a hashtag of Moorish Science Temple figurehead Dr. Aseer The Duke of Tiers name, and a talk delivered by Kazi Yameen-El.

Okay, then.

Now, it’s really hard not to be snide here but at the National Museum of African American History and Culture B.o.B would not only evidence that slave ships did exist but that the earth is hella round too if he takes a walk down the black to the Air and Space or Natural History museums in Washington, D.C.

Photo: Instagram