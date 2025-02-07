Subscribe
PlayStation Network Is Currently Down, Gamers Are BIG MAD

PlayStation Network Is Down, It Might Be A Long Weekend For PS5 & PS4 Owners

Published on February 7, 2025
PlayStation 5

Source: Anadolu / Getty / PlayStation Network

Gamers worldwide are screaming at their televisions because the PlayStation Network (PSN) is experiencing a major outage heading into the weekend when most people play video games.
PlayStation 5 and PS4 owners have taken to social media to voice their displeasure that they cannot connect to Sony’s online services, including multiplayer and the PlayStation Store.
While the US PlayStation account is still silent about the outage, the Ask PlayStation Japan account acknowledged the network’s current struggles in a post on X that Kotaku translated.  “At this time, the PlayStation Network (including PlayStation Store) may not be available,” the announcement reads that was posted at 7:12 p.m. ET on Friday, February 7. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers. We are currently investigating the issue and working to restore service, so please be patient.” PlayStation has yet to provide a reason for the massive outage affecting gamers across the globe. All services are still down if you check the PlayStation status page. The timing of the outage couldn’t have come at a worse time, with Monster Hunter Wilds currently holding a beta test weekend and Call of Duty having a double XP weekend.

Gamers Are Not Taking This Well

The reactions to the outage are pouring in on X, formerly Twitter. “Xbox mfs taking the chance to say “should’ve gotten an Xbox” while PlayStation network down. B***h f**k you & your shit box,” one post hilariously said. 
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. came up with a gem, reminding gamers that there are games with single-player campaigns that do not require an online connection.
Welp. You can listen to Roy Wood Jr. or turn on one of your Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, or Steam Deck. If you don’t have any of those other options, you’ll have to wait this out. Hit the gallery below for more reactions to the PSN outage.

