PlayStation Network Is Down, It Might Be A Long Weekend For PS5 & PS4 Owners

While the US PlayStation account is still silent about the outage, the Ask PlayStation Japan account acknowledged the network’s current struggles in a post on X that Kotaku translated.

PlayStation has yet to provide a reason for the massive outage affecting gamers across the globe. All services are still down if you check the PlayStation status page

Gamers Are Not Taking This Well

Xbox mfs taking the chance to say “should’ve gotten an Xbox” while

PlayStation

network

down. B***h f**k you & your shit box,” one post hilariously said.