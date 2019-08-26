Twitter Reacts To Keisha’s Purchased Cakes, Tariq’s Bad Ass & More After ‘Power’ Season 6 Premiere

One you made it past the Power’s terrible new opening theme song, there was still a season six premiere to watch. As you can imagine, Twitter had a lot to say about the antics that took place.

Spoiler alert, we about to go there. If you’re still reading after this point, it’s definitely your fault. There was a lot to unpack during last night’s season six premiere. We witnessed the death of long-time character Angela Valdez, which set in motion a series of events that will set the tone for the entire season.

Ghost is now out for revenge and wants to put Tommy in a body bag, but his estranged wife Tasha and his badass son Tariq is not helping his cause. Not to mention Cooper Saxe is now on a mission of redemption to avenge Angela’s death and see that Ghost, Tommy and anyone else involved gets the death penalty.

Keisha also is now in the mix and is now the new Holly in Tommy’s life minus the coke habit. Power viewers couldn’t ignore her ridiculously large cakes as well the first time we get to see her son ever. We took the liberty of rounding up the best reactions to Power Premiere.

Photo: Power / Starz