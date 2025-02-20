President Donald Trump Implies He's A King On Social Media
President Donald Trump Implies He’s A King For Declaring End To Congestion Pricing, Social Media Reacts
President Donald Trump has sat just over a month in his second term. but already has transformed the fabric of the White House rapidly via several controversial moves and alignments with unelected officials. Taking to his Truth Social platform, President Donald Trump celebrated his move to end congestion pricing in New York and ended his salvo by framing himself a king which sparked some responses on X. On Wednesday (Feb. 20), President Donald Trump wrote, “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!” via Truth Social, sparking immediate backlash on the X platform and other social media spaces. Adding to this, the official Instagram account for the White House shared an AI-generated image of President Trump with a crown affixed to his head. Trump continued to praise his plans to end the pricing hike for commuters while aboard Air Force 1. “Congestion pricing is not a good situation. They’re treating the people of New York very badly,” Trump said. “Supposing you worked at a shoe shop or you worked in a restaurant as a waiter, and you have to come into Manhattan and they’re taking, you know, many, many dollars out of your pocket. You can’t afford to do it.” Congestion pricing, also known as the Central Business District Tolling Program or CBDTP, was approved early last month ahead of Trump’s inauguration and was approved to slow the crush of traffic that slammed the Manhattan business district while promising an impressive influx of cash for the city and state. Further, it incentivized drivers to find alternate and often environmentally safer routes into the city. New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Authority (MTA) dug their heels in with a pair of responses decrying Trump’s plans to end congestion pricing. From Gov. Hochul: “Since this first-in-the-nation program took effect last month, congestion has dropped dramatically and commuters are getting to work faster than ever. Broadway shows are selling out and foot traffic to local businesses is spiking. School buses are getting kids to class on time, and yellow cab trips increased by 10 percent. Transit ridership is up, drivers are having a better experience, and support for this program is growing every day. “We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king. The MTA has initiated legal proceedings in the Southern District of New York to preserve this critical program. We’ll see you in court.” On X, many are reacting to President Donald Trump declaring himself a king for the move. We’ve got reactions to the moment below. — Photo: Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash