White Supremacist Donald Trump Gleefully Promotes “MAGA NIGHT” At The White House As Protests Rage On

President Donald Trump has used the power of his office to promote white supremacy in times past and has excused the heinous actions of his extreme right-wing supporters. While many are enraged by the racial inequality rampant in major cities across the nation, the former business mogul used his platform to announce a so-called “MAGA NIGHT” gathering at the White House.

Mirroring the scene in other cities such as Minneapolis, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. also saw masses gather in protest over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others. Other leaders have rightfully called Floyd and Arbery’s deaths the murders they were while carefully addressing their respective cities and states about a proper response although largely to little avail.

Trump, using his preferred vehicle of Twitter, shared in a tweet Saturday morning (May 30) that the protesters who gathered at the White House Friday were shut down by the Secret Service. But what was troubling about Trump’s tweet was the announcement of the MAGA NIGHT event, which read like a dog whistle for the extremists.

“The professionally managed so-called “protesters” at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???” Trump tweeted.

Prior to that tweet, Trump rambled on about feeling safe inside his home and watching what was transpiring outside the White House gates, citing his access to “the most vicious dogs” and the “most ominous weapons” ready to be used on the gatherers in pure dictator-like fashion.

Trump furthered egged on his base with a dig at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, essentially blaming him for the situation in the city while praising war generals of the past.

“Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis will never be mistaken for the late, great General Douglas McArthur or great fighter General George Patton. How come all of these places that defend so poorly are run by Liberal Democrats? Get tough and fight (and arrest the bad ones). STRENGTH!” Trump stated in a tweet.

The term “MAGA NIGHT” has been trending on Twitter with observers noting this is the exact opposite of a necessary response in this very volatile time. But, of course, Trump seems to delight in the chaos so long as it advances his stances and bottom line.

