Pulitzer & Nobel Prize-Winning Writer Toni Morrison Has Died #RIPToniMorrison

The literary world lost one of its brightest figures on Monday night (August 5) after reports came forth that Toni Morrison has died. The award-winning writer produced a number of fiction and non-fiction titles of significant influence, and news of her passing is just beginning to circulate among her adoring fans.

Vulture reports:

The celebrated novelist Toni Morrison died Monday night, according to a source at her publisher, Knopf. She was 88 years old. The cause of death is not yet known. Born Chloe Ardella Wofford, Morrison was best known for her critically acclaimed and best-selling novel Beloved, which won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Among her other memorable and influential novels Jazz (1992) and Paradise (1997); the three books comprise a loose trilogy. Just after the last of them was published, Morrison was awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the first black woman of any nationality to do so.

Morrison’s last novel, God Help the Child, was published in 2015. This year, Morrison released a collection of writings titled The Source of Self-Regard: Essays, Speeches, Meditations.

On Twitter, those who have been inspired by Morrison’s writing used the space to fondly remember the longtime scribe and Ohio native. We’ve gathered a small number of those responses below.

Toni Morrison was 88.

—

Photo: Getty