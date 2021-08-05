Quavo Boasts His Assistant Is Getting $5K A Day To Be His Fonzworth Bentley, Twitter Is Astonished

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Holding Quavo’s umbrella for him is a well-paying job, apparently.

Saweetie’s ex shared on Instagram a photo of his assistant protecting him from the harsh heat by holding an umbrella over his head while provided cool air via a portable fan. In the caption for the post, Quavo revealed his assistant is getting paid very well to do his job writing “5k a Day My Asst. A Millionaire!”

Unlike when he posts other photographer’s photos, he went out his way to tag his assistant, who goes by the handle @jwaash_ on Instagram, who said in the comments, “love you unc!” A quick visit to the assistant’s IG page reveals his full name is Joshua Washington. According to his bio, he is Quavo’s assistant and operations management for Quavo’s Huncho Records.

According to Complex, even though Huncho boasts his assistant is “a millionaire,” that might not be the case yet. According to the website’s math, “he’s making roughly $182,000,000 a year before taxes.” That’s a nice amount of change to assist Quavo, who is estimated to have made anywhere between $20 to $80 million over the last year, according to multiple outlets. So you can take this information with a grain of salt until Forbes drops those numbers.

Quavo even shared a video in his IG Stories of his assistant keeping him cool with the caption, “5K a Day My Asst Fee!”

Of course, Twitter was blown away by the amount of money his assistant makes a day.

Welp.

We are sure that if Quavious put the job listing up for a second assistant, everyone would be applying ASAP.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83