Conveniently Black Rachel Dolezal Tweets That She’s Bisexual, Gets Rainbow Roasted

Rachel Dolezal is back on the slander block once again after hopping on Twitter to let folks know her sexual orientation, something nobody was asking for. In her support for Pride Month, the transracial Dolezal shared that she was bisexual and Twitter has been cooking her up like unseasoned burgers on the grill.

In a tweet posted on Saturday (June 15), Dolezal posted a message about her experiences in discovering her sexuality.

“Just wanted to take a moment to recognize Pride Month. I am in absolutely no rush to explore a new relationship, but it still matters to stay visible. My first kiss was with a girl when I was 18. I am bisexual,” Dolezal wrote.

She added, “Just because I have been married (briefly) to a man or have had children by male partners does not mean I am not bi. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m confused. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m ‘almost gay.’”

Okay, then.

After the tweet went out, Dolezal caught the fury of Twitter as expected, and we’ve captured some of the responses below.

Just wanted to take a moment to recognize Pride Month 🌈 I am in absolutely no rush to explore a new relationship, but it still matters to stay visible. I am bisexual. #pride #bisexual pic.twitter.com/u8nu7FuqYN — Rachel Anne Doležal (@RachelADolezal) June 16, 2019

Clearly a lot of people need to read my book, which I’ll remind you is the ONLY accurate, fact-checked source on my life… In my book, I talk about knowing I was bi since I was 18. My post for #pride2019 is not “coming out,” I’ve been out for a long time & have posted before 🙄 — Rachel Anne Doležal (@RachelADolezal) June 17, 2019

—

Photo: Getty