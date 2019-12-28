Racist Broadcaster Don Imus Dead At 79, Twitter Dances On His Grave

Don Imus, a longtime shock jock known for his racist and off-color commentary, has died at the age of 79. Joined in a reverse form of celebration, Twitter users blasted Imus’ controversial career by essentially dancing his on his grave.

Imus, born July 23, 1940 in Riverside, Calif., grew up wealthy before falling into homelessness after dropping out of high school, a brief stint in the military, and a failed musical career. In the summer of 1968, Imus’ show, Imus In The Morning, began its long run before he became one of the nation’s notable shock jocks in the vein of Howard Stern and other similar stars.

In 2007, Imus referred to the Rutgers University women’s basketball team as “hardcore hoes” and then doubled down by calling them “nappy-headed hoes,” citing that it was a term that Hip-Hop artists used. As a result, Imus’ show, which ran live on MSBNC at the time, was canceled as well as his radio show. Imus did apologize for the remarks

He made an eventual return to radio, keeping with his usual themes and edgy humor, but was asked to retire for good in 2018 although he was still under contract. Imus was 79 years old.

On Twitter, the attacks on Imus’ characters and past comments were unforgiven although the Rutgers University team and related officials did accept his apology. As one can imagine, the comments ranged from completely humorous to downright unbridled anger as a result.

We’ve done our best to collect a range of tweets regarding the death of the controversial Don Imus below.

—

Photo: WENN

