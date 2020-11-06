Rapper & Influencer Brax Has Passed Away, Twitter Shares Condolences

Brax, a rapper and social media influencer, has died at the age of 21. Her mother shared the news via an Instagram post and fans and colleagues on Twitter are gathered in mourning.
Leticia Loftin Russell, the mother of the artist born Braxton Baker, did not share details on Brax’s passing but did offer a loving message centered on faith and applauding Brax’s creative endeavors.
From IG:
At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us.
Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels.
Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion, and the work of Black queer revolutionary womxn.
Brax left an impact during her time in the spotlight as evidenced by the loving messages posted across social media, most especially Twitter. We’ve got those reactions below.
RIP Brax 🕊 it was a blessing to not just work with you but too call you a friend you was loyal and seen value in my gift when nobody else did love ya family till we meet again! pic.twitter.com/N3uKNuhLg2
Social Media Influencer BRAX has reportedly passed away. An extremely talented individual, BRAX grew an online following through her art, music, and fashion style. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ksD9n6pjbt
“When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say , I used everything you gave me “... Rip Brax ☄️🖤☄️ pic.twitter.com/3wHlmfiOr8
i don’t really know what else to say besides thank you brax. i can’t even believe such greatness has transcended... this early. my heart is in pieces. i made a promise to you that i vow to fulfill. i love you. may you rest in the most peaceful of ways🦋 rip. @braxattackspic.twitter.com/djduzeMR1F