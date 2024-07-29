Rapper Chino XL Passes Away At 50
Rapper Chino XL Passes Away, Social Media Salutes The Super Lyricist
confirmed the rapper’s passing, while numerous peers took to social media to express their condolences. Fellow MC’s Planet Asia and A-F-R-O confirmed his death. “RIP to CHINO XL .. I’m gonna miss you, big bro 🕊️,” wrote A-F-R-O on X, formerly known as Twitter. Born in The Bronx and raised in New Jersey, Chino XL dropped his debut album, Here To Save You All, in 1996 via Rick Rubin’s American Records. Although received positively by critics it only performed modestly commercially and it would be five years, and some record label shuffling before he dropped a follow-up project (I Told You So). A third album, Poison Pen, followed in 2006 and by then Chino had developed a rep as a high level lyricist, a rapper’s rapper widely respected by his peers.Rapper Chino XL, born Derek Keith Barbosa, has passed away. He was 50. According to Chino XL’s family, the beloved MC died on Sunday, (July 28) morning in his sleep at home. On Monday (July 29), AllHipHop.com
While Chino XL never achieved mainstream notoriety, his reputation as elite level MC was sterling. For example, in 2020 he dropped a smoking verse on “Superhumans,” which appears on the Madlib and Oh No album called The Professionals. In the early 2000’s he also found success in front of the camera as an actor. In 2023, Chino XL linked up with producer Stu Bangas to drop an album called God’s Carpenter. Since news of his passing, peers including Crooked I, Evidence, Chuck D and more, and fans of Chino XL took to social media to express their condolences and appreciation for his mastery of the art of rhyme. Chino is survived by his five children, including Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana and stepson Shawn, as well as grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; along with his his mother, Carole; and his former partner Stephanie. “Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad,” said his daughters in a joint statement. “And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.” Rest in powerful peace Chino XL.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash