Subscribe
Close
Music

Rapper Chino XL Passes Away At 50

Rapper Chino XL Passes Away, Social Media Salutes The Super Lyricist

Published on July 29, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A3C Hip Hop Festival

Source: John E. Davidson / Getty

Rapper Chino XL, born Derek Keith Barbosa, has passed away. He was 50. According to Chino XL’s family, the beloved MC died on Sunday, (July 28) morning in his sleep at home. On Monday (July 29), AllHipHop.com confirmed the rapper’s passing, while numerous peers took to social media to express their condolences. Fellow MC’s Planet Asia and A-F-R-O confirmed his death. “RIP to CHINO XL .. I’m gonna miss you, big bro 🕊️,” wrote A-F-R-O on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Born in The Bronx and raised in New Jersey, Chino XL dropped his debut album, Here To Save You All, in 1996 via Rick Rubin’s American Records. Although received positively by critics it only performed modestly commercially and it would be five years, and some record label shuffling before he dropped a follow-up project (I Told You So). A third album, Poison Pen, followed in 2006 and by then Chino had developed a rep as a high level lyricist, a rapper’s rapper widely respected by his peers.
While Chino XL never achieved mainstream notoriety, his reputation as elite level MC was sterling. For example, in 2020 he dropped a smoking verse on “Superhumans,” which appears on the Madlib and Oh No album called The Professionals. In the early 2000’s he also found success in front of the camera as an actor.
In 2023, Chino XL linked up with producer Stu Bangas to drop an album called God’s Carpenter. Since news of his passing, peers including Crooked I, Evidence, Chuck D and more, and fans of Chino XL took to social media to express their condolences and appreciation for his mastery of the art of rhyme. Chino is survived by his five children, including Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana and stepson Shawn, as well as grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; along with his his mother, Carole; and his former partner Stephanie. “Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad,” said his daughters in a joint statement. “And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.”
Rest in powerful peace Chino XL.    

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Related Tags

chino XL RIP

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

    Kai Cenat Announces Hem "Will Never Be In Another Relationship Again" Following Split From Girlfriend

    Cassius Life
    Tyler Perry x Mario Rodriguez

    Tyler Perry Accused Of Sexual Assault By Second Actor, 'Madea' Mogul's Attorney Slams $77M Lawsuit As A 'Money Grab'

    Bossip
    David Daniel Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

    'I Feel The Love': Jennifer Hudson's Son Moves Her To Tears With Song On Christmas As She Celebrates The Holidays With Common

    Bossip
    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close