R&B Royal Rumble: Mary J. Blige & Faith Evans Fought At Diddy’s Hamptons Home?

Since the ’90’s, Mary J. Blige and Faith Evans have been linked in the R&B world as two of the genre’s best-known women vocalists in the modern era but apparently, there’s some unsettled beef the public was unaware of. In the wake of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj trying to fade one another, rumors are cropping up that Blige and Evans threw hands while at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ home in the Hamptons.

HollywoodLife.com reports:

From what we can gather from fans online, the two singers allegedly got into some sort of altercation at a party in the Hamptons hosted by Diddy. However, no one from the party has confirmed this account, nor posted footage of the supposed incident. There also isn’t any explanation for why they were allegedly fighting and it’s unclear where this rumor even started.

Fans seem to be taking the rumor as fact, though. Twitter user @tigergreen404 wrote, “Mary j blige and Faith Evans just got into a physical altercation at P. Diddys NYFW party.” Others just wanted to know where the video evidence was. “So does anybody have the Mary J and Faith Evans video? Because I need to look at an old school cat fight please,” @small_tash asked.

Both singers have been trending on Twitter, and we’ve collected some of the best responses to the unconfirmed rumor below.

