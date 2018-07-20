Faith Evans Says She Used To Eat The Notorious B.I.G.’s Bed-Stuy Bung Hole, Twitter Ready To Die

Faith Evans thought her getting married to Stevie J would be the biggest news of the week, then she handed herself a beer. The R&B singer revealed that she used to eat the Notorious B.I.G.’s booty.

Hey, we’re trying not to be too crass, but what can you do?

I’m really not joking lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/2ZkppCytig — unfriendly black hottie (@KC17__) July 17, 2018

Evans shared the tea on N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champ‘s podcast. It all started when Noreaga asked, “Did B.I.G. eat ass?”

She copped to it (“He ate mine a few times”), and that’s when the tea got spilled. She added, “I mighta ate his back.”

It goes without saying that Twitter has been discussing this extensively.

Also, her and Gabrielle Union surely have loads to discuss. Peep the best reactions in the gallery.

Can y’all imagine what Biggies ass cheeks smelled like in 1994? — Big Juicy Woo (@AllyMcBands) July 18, 2018

—

Photo: Getty