Apple’s New iPhone XS, XS Max Is Ridiculously Exspensive, Twitter Users & Their Wallets Are In Their Feelings

Apple‘s worst kept secret, their new iPhone X models were finally revealed today, and Twitter had a lot to say about them.

Today (Sept.12) at Apple’s Cupertino campus, Apple’s general Tim Cook and his army introduced to the world the company’s latest new devices. Fans of the company that Job’s built were first treated to the completely redesigned Series 4 Apple Watch and its life-saving capabilities first.

The all-new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4 are here. #AppleEvent — Apple (@Apple) September 12, 2018

But the real reason folks were in the building and tuned in from all over the world was to get a glimpse of Apple’s newest entries into their flagship iPhone X smartphone model. Despite accidentally leaking the names of the new phones, Apple introduced the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR. The XS and XS Max will take over the X and if you guessed it will cost you your life you were indeed correct.

If you opt for the smaller XS model prices, start $999 for a base 64GB model, 256GB $1,149 and a whopping $1,349. The larger XS Max starts at $1,099, 256GB $1,249 and brace yourselves if you need 512GB a ridiculous $1,449. As you can imagine Twitter is already doing the math in their heads and trying to figure out which bill isn’t going to get paid so they can get the phone.

We are definitely a fan of that blue iPhone XR 😉 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Ki7qWhj0Ge — Mashable (@mashable) September 12, 2018

Apple did announce the cheaper XR model that will come that comes in numerous color options and starts at $749 for a 64GB model. The price for the 128GB, 256GB has yet to be announced. Pre-orders for the iPhone XS and XS MAx begin on this Friday, Sept.14, and handsets going on sale Sept 21. Pre-orders for the iPhone XR begin Oct.19 and the phone goes on sale Oct. 26.

You can peep the hilarious fallout to the iPhone XS and XS Max’s pricing below.

—

Photo: NOAH BERGER / Getty