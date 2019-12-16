Reebok Dropping New Allen Iverson Inspired “Heart of Hustle” Sneaker Line

Though not many people put Allen Iverson in NBA’s top 5 dead or alive discussion, fans of yesteryear know the man is a legend. Reebok continues to do what they can to remind everyone that The Answer was the truth, and more than worth of his famed lifetime contract.



In their latest Heart Over Hype campaign they enlist the services of the Philadelphia 76er’s shooting guard Josh Richardson for their latest spot in which the first year Sixer strolls through the streets of Illadelphia and gets familiars with the locals. While capturing the grit and grind of the everyday people, the commercial also hypes up the all new Question Mid Heart Over Hype sneaker which will be the first silhouette of the “Heart of Hustle” series which will “highlight specific aspects of Iverson’s personal life.”

Should be an interesting series.

Check out the clip below and peep the first release of the “Heart of Hustle” Reebok’s that’s set to drop on December 23 in the gallery. These joints will run you $150 and will be available on Reebok.com and at the Foot Locker family of brands that include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports and Eastbay.com.

Let us know if you’ll be copping in the comments.

