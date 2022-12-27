Rep.-elect George Santos Admits To Lying On His Résumé

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

George Santos, a Long Island, NY Republican who was recently elected to a U.S. House of Representatives seat, essentially admitted to lying on his résumé among other alleged falsehoods. Santos framed the omission of truth regarding his biography as “embellishment” and is intent on taking his seat in Congress at the top of 2023.

George Santos, 34, first found himself under scrutiny after the New York Times published a piece questioning the validity of the fanciful story of Santos’ early life and his becoming the first openly gay Republican elected as a non-incumbent to a House seat. The article called into question Santos’ claims of advancing himself from college en route to a successful Wall Street career. Santos also claimed he operated a pet rescue charity along with a sizeable real estate portfolio, and also claimed to be of Jewish heritage.

As seen in a newer article from the Times, several of Santos’ claims were debunked. The outlet adds that Santos attempted to explain himself via a series of interviews Monday (Dec. 26), most notably telling The New York Post that, “my sins here are embellishing my résumé.”

Democratic Party House members are calling for the expulsion of Santos before he officially takes office. Rep. Ted Lieu, the soon-to-be vice chair of the House Democratic caucus, tweeted, “GOP Congressman-elect George Santos, who has now admitted his whopping lies, should resign. If he does not, then @GOPLeader should call for a vote to expel @Santos4Congress.”

On Twitter, the reactions to George Santos and the alleged misrepresentation of his experience is coming under fire. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Photo: WADE VANDERVORT / Getty