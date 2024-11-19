Subscribe
Close
News

Saafir, Bay Area Hip-Hop Rapper, Has Died

Rest Well, Light Sleeper: Saafir, Bay Area Hip-Hop Rapper, Has Died

Published on November 19, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Saafir Live In Concert Saafir, a talented rapper who was a standout lyricist in the 1990s, was an influential component of the sprawling West Coast underground scene that boosted the likes of the Hieroglyphics and more. According to one of Saafir’s close allies in music, the “Light Sleeper” rapper died on Tuesday morning after reports of him battling health issues surfaced years ago. On Tuesday (November 19), Xzibit shared a photo of Saafir, who also went by the name of Shaft Yella, with a caption that revealed that the rapper had passed away.
From IG:
I can’t believe I’m writing this right now, but don’t know what else to do at the moment. Approximately at 8:45am this morning, my brother Reggie known to the world as Saafir passed away. We have so much history I can’t even explain what I’m feeling right now. We surrounded him and let him know how much we loved him. He can rest now. Friends, Family, everyone that rocked with us from the Hip Hop community, if you could be so solid and reach out for @chopblack his younger brother, and @lilsaafir his son, the family really needs to be supported during this time. That’s all I have right now. My soul is crushed. We love you Bro. REST IN POWER Saafir The Saucee Nomad. Saafir, born Reggie Gibson, burst onto the scene with his debut album, Boxcar Sessions, which was released via the late Quincy Jones’ Qwest recording label in conjunction with Reprise and Warner Bros Records. Later in life, Saafir converted to Islam and when we have his full righteous name, we will update this post. The Saucee Nomad famously battled members of the aforementioned Hieroglyphics by himself in a classic radio battle on KMEL’s Wake Up Show with Sway Calloway and DJ King Tech that became the stuff of legend in underground circles. Gibson also worked as an actor, making his debut on film in 1993’s Menace II Society as Cousin Harold. Along with his solo career, Gibson was a member of the Hobo Junction, a collective of rappers and producers that featured prominently on his debut album. He was also a member of the Golden State Warriors [later Golden State Project] supergroup with Xzibit and Ras Kass. On X, formerly Twitter, fans of Saafir are joined in mourning the Oakland visionary. We’ve got reactions below. We will update this post with new details as they emerge.
UPDATE: We were told by close allies that Saafir Mahmoud was the late rapper’s righteous name. — Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Tags

Bay Area Oakland obit obits

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close