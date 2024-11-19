Rest Well, Light Sleeper: Saafir, Bay Area Hip-Hop Rapper, Has Died

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

, a talented rapper who was a standout lyricist in the 1990s, was an influential component of the sprawling West Coast underground scene that boosted the likes of the Hieroglyphics and more. According to one of Saafir’s close allies in music, the “Light Sleeper” rapper died on Tuesday morning after reports of him battling health issues surfaced years ago.On Tuesday (November 19), Xzibit shared a photo of Saafir, who also went by the name of Shaft Yella, with a caption that revealed that the rapper had passed away.From IG:I can’t believe I’m writing this right now, but don’t know what else to do at the moment. Approximately at 8:45am this morning, my brother Reggie known to the world as Saafir passed away. We have so much history I can’t even explain what I’m feeling right now. We surrounded him and let him know how much we loved him. He can rest now.Friends, Family, everyone that rocked with us from the Hip Hop community, if you could be so solid and reach out for @chopblack his younger brother, and @lilsaafir his son, the family really needs to be supported during this time. That’s all I have right now. My soul is crushed. We love you Bro. REST IN POWER Saafir The Saucee Nomad. Saafir, born Reggie Gibson, burst onto the scene with his debut album, Boxcar Sessions, which was released via the late Quincy Jones’ Qwest recording label in conjunction with Reprise and Warner Bros Records. Later in life, Saafir converted to Islam and when we have his full righteous name, we will update this post. The Saucee Nomad famously battled members of the aforementioned Hieroglyphics by himself in a classic radio battle on KMEL’s Wake Up Show with Sway Calloway and DJ King Tech that became the stuff of legend in underground circles. Gibson also worked as an actor, making his debut on film in 1993’s Menace II Society as Cousin Harold. Along with his solo career, Gibson was a member of the Hobo Junction, a collective of rappers and producers that featured prominently on his debut album. He was also a member of the Golden State Warriors [later Golden State Project] supergroup with Xzibit and Ras Kass. On X, formerly Twitter, fans of Saafir are joined in mourning the Oakland visionary. We’ve got reactions below. We will update this post with new details as they emerge.: We were told by close allies that Saafir Mahmoud was the late rapper’s righteous name. — Photo: Getty