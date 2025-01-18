Rick Ross & Snoop Dogg Dragged For Trump Event Performance
Rick Ross, Nelly, Soulja Boy & Snoop Dogg Dragged For Performing At Trump Inauguration Events
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js But things really took a turn when social media found out that Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy performed at Crytpo Ball celebrating Trump’s victory.
Nelly will receive the Chrisette Michelle treatment (when she performed at the Bum’s first inauguration back in 2017).That’s the truth. https://t.co/wun5wMSbEV pic.twitter.com/7e1l8YRzDm — The Chanteezy Is Real ♉️💛🪷 (@iamchanteezy) January 18, 2025
It’s time to throw @SnoopDogg in the dumpster with the rest of Trump’s white supremacist, insurrectionist allies. pic.twitter.com/tuWbhIxCWV— 𝕂𝔼𝕄𝔼𝕀𝕌ℕ 🪷 ℝ𝔼𝕏 (@yourlittldogtwo) January 18, 2025
Rick Ross, we see you too. pic.twitter.com/Bo8rdu3gUG— mistergeezy.bksy.social (@mistergeezy) January 18, 2025
🚨HOLY COW: Rap icon Soulja Boy is currently performing on stage at a Trump Inaugural Ball in DC! pic.twitter.com/Ppvg3zQHqq— Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) January 18, 2025
Social Media Is Telling Them to Keep The Same Energy They Had For Chrisette Michele For Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy & NellyImmediately, users on X, formerly Twitter, didn’t waste time mentioning Chrisette Michele’s name. The R&B singer caught hell for singing Trump’s first inaugural ball.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js In an interview with Terrell three years ago, Michele said performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration “was the wrong thing to do.” Well, we shall see if Black folks are really bout it and hold Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, and Nelly’s feet to the fire just like they did to Chrisette Michele. Based on the reactions, they are letting the Hip-Hop superstars know that Trumpin is cool. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
Y’all gave Chrisette Michelle hell for performing at Trump’s first inauguration; I hope to see the same energy for Snoop Dogg, Nelly, and Rick Ross. pic.twitter.com/fjLZGgwail— B E A N Z The Gamer Dad(beanzgotgamez.bsky.social) (@BeanzGotGamez) January 18, 2025
