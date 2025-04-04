Subscribe
Close
News

Rob49's New Song Has Everyone Screaming Out, "WTHELLY"

Rob49’s New Song Has Everyone Screaming Out, “WTHELLY” Every Second Of The Day

Published on April 4, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

New Orleans rapper Rob49 is taking over the game with his new anthem “WTHELLY,” and the streets are absolutely screaming it. The track dropped with a hook so catchy it’s stuck in everyone’s head, and it’s about to be the club banger of the summer. The buzz started brewing during Super Bowl weekend in his hometown, New Orleans, where the unreleased song was bumping in all the local clubs. Word got around fast, and even Cardi B hit Rob49’s DMs asking, “Where the hell can I find this song?” She told him she’d been looking for it all weekend because every spot she went to in N.O. had it on repeat.

Related Stories

Less than a month later, Rob49 dropped “WTHELLY” and the world went crazy. It’s already getting mad love from the industry, and it’s turning into a whole new slang that’s popping off everywhere. People can’t stop saying it, remixing it, or shouting it out in their captions. It’s everywhere, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. Rob49’s been putting in work since he hit the scene in 2022 with his breakout single “Vulture Island.” That track went crazy, and then he followed it up with the remix featuring Lil Baby, which gave him major co-signs. The music video even brought out legends like Birdman and Kevin Gates, solidifying Rob49’s place in the game. Now, with “WTHELLY,” he’s back with another one that’s shaking up the culture and has the clubs on fire. The whole rap game is tuned in, and Rob49’s not slowing down anytime soon.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Tags

New Music new orleans

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Deadly Getaway" Premiere

    #LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith 'Over A Year' Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

    Bossip
    Mickey Lee

    R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close