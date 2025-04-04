Rob49's New Song Has Everyone Screaming Out, "WTHELLY"
Rob49’s New Song Has Everyone Screaming Out, “WTHELLY” Every Second Of The Day
Rob49 is taking over the game with his new anthem “WTHELLY,” and the streets are absolutely screaming it. The track dropped with a hook so catchy it’s stuck in everyone’s head, and it’s about to be the club banger of the summer. The buzz started brewing during Super Bowl weekend in his hometown, New Orleans, where the unreleased song was bumping in all the local clubs. Word got around fast, and even Cardi B hit Rob49’s DMs asking, “Where the hell can I find this song?” She told him she’d been looking for it all weekend because every spot she went to in N.O. had it on repeat. Less than a month later, Rob49 dropped “WTHELLY” and the world went crazy. It’s already getting mad love from the industry, and it’s turning into a whole new slang that’s popping off everywhere. People can’t stop saying it, remixing it, or shouting it out in their captions. It’s everywhere, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. Rob49’s been putting in work since he hit the scene in 2022 with his breakout single “Vulture Island.” That track went crazy, and then he followed it up with the remix featuring Lil Baby, which gave him major co-signs. The music video even brought out legends like Birdman and Kevin Gates, solidifying Rob49’s place in the game. Now, with “WTHELLY,” he’s back with another one that’s shaking up the culture and has the clubs on fire. The whole rap game is tuned in, and Rob49’s not slowing down anytime soon.New Orleans rapper
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash