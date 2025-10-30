Subscribe
Roda Osman AKA “Brick Lady” Found Guilty In GoFundMe Scam Case

Published on October 30, 2025

Roda Osman

Roda Osman, known as the “Brick Lady” on social media, has been found guilty of launching a GoFundMe to defraud donors after falsely claiming a man hit her with a brick for refusing his advances. While most were initially on Roda Osman’s side after she gave her side of the fabricated incident, with the guilty verdict, some are voicing their thoughts on social media.

 

As reported by local outlet KPRC-TV, Roda Osman, 35, was found guilty by a jury that heard three days of testimony regarding the case. In 2023, Osman claimed that a male Uber driver allegedly tried to kidnap her and, after refusing his attempt, struck her in the face with a brick.

Olan Douglas was said to be the perpetrator of the attack, but surveillance video shows that Osman struck Douglas in the face before he retaliated, hitting her with what looked to be a plastic bottle. When Osman went wide with her account, she shared images of the alleged damage done to her face, but the evidence shown in the case didn’t match her testimony.

Osman would go on to launch a GoFundMe for medical expenses, racking up over $42,000 in funds. Harris County prosecutors learned that the money Osman raised on the platform was completely spent on trips to Jamaica, New York, and other items.

KPRC added in its reporting that Osman had to be told to settle down in court, but it isn’t known what the outbursts were about. Douglas, speaking to the outlet, expressed relief that his name was finally cleared after enduring an online mob convinced that he committed the violent act.

“That’s crazy, that’s wonderful,” Douglas told the outlet. “Usually nothing happens. I’m very much happy.”

He added,  “I wish that the crowd of people that was with her at the beginning would show themselves now. Where are they at? Are they still supporting?”

Roda Osman was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and ordered to pay back the $42,302 she raised on GoFundMe. Further, Osman was ordered to enter a treatment facility for substance abuse, and the judge ordered that she cannot use social media during her probation period.

On social media, reactions to the verdict are coming in fast. We’ve got a few below.

Photo: Getty/Harris County Jail

Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment houston
