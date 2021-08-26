Hedgehog Hemmed Up: Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Facing 30 Counts Of Sexual Assault

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ron Jeremy, an adult film star who worked in that industry for four decades, has been dogged by accusations of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women. This week, a grand jury indicted Jeremy after 21 women say he assaulted them over the course of more than 20 years.

KTLA reports that Jeremy, 68, pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (August 25). As the outlet stated, the 30 counts of sexual assault involved 21 women and girls over a time span of 25 years. The indictment was unsealed yesterday in court, revealing that the allegations came from women and girls whose ages ranged from 15 to 51. Along with the 30 counts of sexual assault, 12 counts of rape were also handed down.

Jeremy earned the nickname “The Hedgehog” due to his stature and body hair, but is considered an icon in the porn industry with a career that began in the 1970s and persisted as the industry moved into digital arenas. Jeremy will return to court for a pretrial hearing this coming October and his attorney is remaining steadfast in stating that his client believes he is innocent of the heinous charges levied against him.

On Twitter, reaction to the news came out in droves as expected and many were making salient points that just because some of the women accusing Jeremy of assault were alleged sex workers themselves, that doesn’t mean that they should have suffered pain and suffering at the hands of a peer. As it stands, Jeremy, no longer a young man, could very well live out the rest of his days behind bars.

