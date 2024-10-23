Giuliani Ordered To Surrender NYC Pad & Goods, Xitter Rejoices
Rudy Giuliani Ordered To Surrender NYC Pad & Goods To Election Workers He Defamed, Xitter Rejoices
Rudy Giuliani was ordered by a court to surrender his New York City apartment to two Georgia poll workers he defamed, and social media erupted with joy over it. On Tuesday (October 22), Rudy Giuliani was ordered to surrender his Manhattan luxury penthouse to Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, the two Black Georgia poll workers he attacked and defamed while trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman directed that the two women also receive the apartment, valued at $5 million, along with the lawyer’s interest in $2 million, which he claims is that Trump’s presidential campaign owed him for his services in seven days. The court order also allows Freeman and Moss to sell the apartment and other items to “ensure that the liquidation of the transferred assets is accomplished quickly.” The federal order is the latest development after Freeman and Moss won their defamation lawsuit against Giuliani, securing a judgment of $148 million. The former New York City mayor had attempted to stay the order by declaring bankruptcy. The other items listed in the order include a 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL 500 previously owned by famed movie actress Lauren Bacall; a shirt and picture signed, respectively, by Yankees legends Joe DiMaggio and Reggie Jackson; a signed picture of Yankee Stadium; jewelry including items bestowed upon him by European dignitaries after 9/11; 26 watches including a Rolex, five Shinolas, two Bulovas, and one from Tiffany & Co. According to the Associated Press, Giuliani had requested to keep one of the watches because it was a family heirloom but Judge Liman denied it, stating that he could’ve filed an exemption to prove if it was under $1,000 but failed to do so. Judge Liman did exclude Giuliani’s three New York Yankees World Series rings and his Florida condominium, noting that they were tied up in other litigation. In a statement, Giuliani’s lawyers Kenneth Caruso and David Labkowski said, “Stay tuned. When the judgment is reversed in the Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., these Plaintiffs will be required to return all this property to Mr. Giuliani. We repeat, stay tuned.” The news was greeted with joy for Freeman and Moss’ win and also filled with jokes over the predicament of Giuliani. “That’s what you get when you love up on Trump. Elon next!,” wrote user Joseph Balogun in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
