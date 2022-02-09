Samsung Unpacks Its New Galaxy S22 Smartphone Lineup, Seemingly Sticks A Fork In The Galaxy Note

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a new year, so you know what that means, its time for new Galaxy smartphones from Samsung.

Wednesday (Feb.9), Samsung unveiled its new S Series Galaxy smartphones, the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. As with every iteration of its Galaxy flagship smartphone, the Korean tech giant boasts significant improvements with the new S22 smartphones. All three models utilize Samsung’s new Armor Aluminum, first introduced on the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and now being featured on S22 models, a first for Samsung’s S-series phones. The S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra boast Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back of the phone.

We got up close and personal with the devices, and each of them is impressive, so let’s break them all down.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Say hello to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s latest “Ultra” offering. The S22 Ultra is for the smartphone user looking for a more premium Galaxy experience. The S22 Ultra might look a tad bit familiar because it does resemble Galaxy Note, and that’s on purpose because basically, the S22 Ultra is Samsung ditching Note, meaning 2020’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra could be the last Note device we will see.

The S22 Ultra is the first S-series phone to have Note features, integrating the Notes power and productivity with the S-series amazing camera having the improved S-Pen built into the phone.

That’s not the only improvement. Of course, most of the newest features are coming in the S22 Ultra’s camera system. On the back of the device, you will find a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 108MP Wide Camera, plus two 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x and 10x optical zoom. As far as the camera’s capabilities, there will be a tweaked portrait mode for photos and video and an improved night mode for both modes of capturing your memories. There are pro-modes for photo-taking and video recording, and you can take raw photos and edit them in photo editing software Lightroom.

Improved AI allows for other features like auto framing that adjusts the camera as more subjects enter the frame, more detailed photos, and better nighttime shots. A 40MP selfie camera on the front with Portrait Mode allows users to take selfies in low-light situations.

Underneath the hood, advanced 4nm processing (the fastest ever on a Samsung device) and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powers the S22 Ultra’s 6.8″ Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate plus allowing it to do all of those new camera features. There is also a 5000mAh battery promising all-day use, even lasting into the next day with 45W fast charging with 15W wireless charging.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in four colors, Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White, with these memory options 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and top-end 12GB/512GB with prices starting at $1,199.99, with pre-orders beginning February 9.

S22 & S22+

The S22 and S22+ are the baseline offerings for those who don’t need a premium smartphone experience they would get with the S22 Ultra, but both devices are no pushovers. Samsung hopes its new flagship devices, the Galaxy S22 and S22+, will become your one-stop for capturing, viewing, and editing videos on the device. Both phones feature a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, 50 MP Wide Camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom, and a 10MP Front Camera. All are fully capable of working in nighttime settings.

The S22 and S22+ both feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X Displays with Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling rare in Game Mode, Vision Booster, and the brightest displays available.

Under the hood, both devices feature 4nm processing to help power the phone’s displays and cameras. The S22 features a 3,700 mAh battery, while the S22+ has a slightly bigger 4,500 mAh battery. The S22 supports 25W fast charging. The S22+ boasts 45W fast charging. Both devices feature 15W wireless charging.

Like the S22 Ultra, the S22 and S22+ come in 4 color options, Phantom White, Phantom Black, Pink Gold, and Green. The S22 starts at $799, and the S22+ will cost $999. Both devices will be available for pre-order beginning February 9.

Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ & S8 Ultra

Last but certainly not least, Samsung’s tablets are getting an upgrade with the new Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra. All tablets feature S-Pen support, refreshed displays, cameras, and the Ultra can work in tandem with the new S22 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ come in three colors, Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold. The S8 Ultra only comes in Graphite but does feature a keyboard.

The Tab S8+ starts at $899.99. The Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1099.99. All will be available for pre-order beginning February 9.

For more photos, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83