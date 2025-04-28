Subscribe
Saquon Barkley Equates Trump To Obama, Gets Cooked Online

Saquon Barkley Equates Golf Buddy Trump To Obama, Gets Cooked Online

Published on April 28, 2025
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

It was all good for Saquon Barkley after the Super Bowl. But after being spotted golfing with Donald Trump over the weekend, the star NFL running back is getting cooked on social media after he defended kicking it with the alleged racist in chief.
If you didn’t know, Barkley was photographed sitting to the left of Trump at his Bedminster golf course, which FOX News of course happily bigged up. Turns out he was hanging with the convicted felon, and he sees no issue with it.

Related Stories

Barkley might have initially looked like a hostage, but on Monday morning (April 28), he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to defend himself, and it didn’t go well. lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand,” wrote Barkley on X. “Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”
Message to Mr. Barkley, it’s always about politics. Particularly if you’re a Black running back being used for photo ops with the same guy who said that NFL players who kneeled during the playing of the National Anthem a la Colin Kaepernick were “sons of b*tches.” Also, Barkley having the audacity to mention President Barack Obama in the same sentence with Trump is also getting him absolutely fried. But hey, we still got Jalen Hurts avoiding any Sunken Place tendencies.
See the Barkley Backlash unfold in gallery. The Philadelphia Eagles deserve better than this from their star RB, respectfully.

