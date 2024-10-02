Diddy Hit With 120 Additional Sexual Assault Lawsuits
The Lawsuits Can’t Stop, Wont Stop For Sean “Diddy” Combs After He Is Slapped With 120 Additional Sexual Assault Claims
Per Variety:
The assaults span 30 years dating back to the early 1990s and up until this year, with half of the victims filing police reports or seeking medical attention at the time of alleged assault. The majority of the victims state that they were drugged, and that horse tranquilizer was found in several drug tests. Attorneys claim that they received more than 3,000 responses after issuing a call to victims to come forward, which they vetted and whittled down to 120 credible cases.
The lawsuits will name numerous co-defendants, including associates, family members, record labels and event venues. The victims claim that they were all threatened to stay silent, much like many of the accusers who filed lawsuits against Combs over the past year.
Diddy Says He Can’t Respond To Every “Meritless” AllegationIn a statement through his attorney, Erica Wolff, sent to Variety, Diddy, who is still locked up, called the new allegations “meritless.” “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” Wolff said. “That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.” Users on X, formerly Twitter, are sounding off about the latest developments in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ downfall. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
