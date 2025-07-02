Sean “Diddy” Combs Found Not Guilty of Racketeering & Sex Trafficking, X Is Appalled

On Wednesday, July 2, and after a length trial, Sean “Diddy” Combs was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. The Bad Boy Records founder was found guilty on two counts “transportation to engage in prostitution.”

The jury’s verdict is a blow to the prosecution that apparently was unable to prove the racketeering and sex trafficking charges that could have led to life in prison for Mr. Combs. Despite the failed RICO charges, Diddy is facing up to 10 years in prison and fines for the prostitution charges.

The jury began deliberating on Monday (June 30) and actually reached their verdicts on four of the five charges on Tuesday (July 1). However, they were hung up on the top racketeering charge. After sending a note to the judge updating their status, they were instructed to continue deliberating.

By Wednesday morning, they delivered their verdict. On the first count of racketeering conspiracy, Diddy was found not guilty. On counts 2 and 4 of the sex trafficking of Casandra Ventura and Jane Doe, respectively, he was found not guilty. The prosecution will be going for the maximum of 20 years he can face (10 since the terms can run concurrently). However, the judge may consider that he’s never had federal charges of this magnitude before, but the judge can also consider the alleged extortion and violence detailed during the trial.

In their closing arguments, the defense pushed that Diddy participated in a “swingers” lifestyle and had drug abuse issues, but that everything that happened during the “freak offs” was consensual.

The courtroom reportedly erupted in cheers after the verdicts were finished being read.

There are still pending civil suits against Diddy with similar allegations of sexual abuse.

This story is developing.