Sean Diddy Combs Homes In NY, LA & Miami Raided By Homeland Security, Xitter Reacts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Feds have reportedly raided multiple homes of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The Bad Boy Records founder’s homes in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami were all seemingly raided simultaneously.

TMZ initially reported that law enforcement rolled up into Diddy’s Beverly Hills home. FOX 11 Los Angeles noted that the raid was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security.

Allegedly the raids are in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. That would explain the reasoning behind an execution of warrants across multiple states at the same time.

Footage of authorities holding rifles and taking people who were in the homes into custody have started making the social media rounds.

Unsubstantiated word is that King Combs and Justin Combs were detained.

According to Rolling Stone, four Jane Does and and one John Doe have been questioned by the Southern District of New York, which reportedly is heading up the investigation.

Reports SkyFOX:

SkyFOX flew over Combs’ home Monday afternoon and showed federal agents conducting their investigation at his home.

FOX 11’s ground crew at the scene said the home was registered to Bad Boys Films, which is a division of Bad Boy Entertainment, along with one of Combs’ daughters.

SkyFOX also captured images of a few people coming out of the home who were subsequently detained.

Per Homeland Security, “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Check out reactions on X, formerly know as Twitter, in the gallery.

This story is developing.