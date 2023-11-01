HHW Gaming: SURPRISE, SEGA Announces ‘Sonic Dream Team’ Coming To Apple Arcade

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Well, we didn’t see this coming. SEGA is dropping another Sonic The Hedgehog game before the year is up.

Apple has been making some significant strides in the gaming space, whether it’s finally making Macs attractive to gamers thanks to the power of their new chips, sneakingly dropping a console and calling it the iPhone 15, and now getting a solid title in SEGA’s Sonic Dream Team.

The 3D action-platformer will see the Blue Blur and his friends Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream, and Rouge once again take on Dr. Eggman or Robotnik, whichever name you prefer to call him.

The Sonic Dream Team of heroes must stop Eggman after he discovers The Reverie – an ancient device with the power to manifest dreams in the real world.

Here’s a breakdown of what players can expect from the game:

Six Playable Characters Choose from six different characters – Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream and Rouge. Each character brings their own flare and personality, fitting within three movement types that provide unique exploration opportunities while navigating the dream world.



Spectacular Boss Battles

Four spectacular boss battles that will test your skills across the different movement types.



Never-Before-Seen Dream Worlds

We’re not in Green Hill anymore! Play through 12 intricate levels set within four unique dream worlds with mind-bending environments that include wall-running, gravity changes, and more.



Combining Mobile and Cross-Platform Experiences

Sonic Dream Team bridges the gap between mobile and console, allowing players a quality experience across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.



Sonic Dream Team arrives on December 5 and joins other classic SEGA titles, Sonic Racing, Sonic Dash+, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, and Football Manager 2023 Touch all available on Apple Arcade.

Hit the gallery below for more screenshots from the game.

—

Photo: SEGA / Sonic Dream Team