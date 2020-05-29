Self-Made Swindler Kylie Jenner Isn’t A Billionaire, ‘Forbes’ Exposes Possible Tax Return Jig

Well ain’t this a blip!? The allegedly self-made Kylie Jenner isn’t as rich as her or her family have claimed.

After pouring over the receipts, Forbes, which hailed her as a billionaire in March 2019, has determined that Kim Kardashian’s sister isn’t worth as nearly as much as she claimed.

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

Besides gassing up her bank accounts, Forbes claims that Jenner went as far as forging tax returns to pull the jig. The timeline of sales provided by the Jenners just doesn’t add up.

More likely: The business was never that big to begin with, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016—including having their accountant draft tax returns with false numbers—to help juice Forbes’ estimates of Kylie’s earnings and net worth. While we can’t prove that those documents were fake (though it’s likely), it’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying.

This passage from Forbes is particularly damning:

Of course white lies, omissions and outright fabrications are to be expected from the family that perfected—then monetized—the concept of “famous for being famous.” But, similar to Donald Trump’s decades-long obsession with his net worth, the unusual lengths to which the Jenners have been willing to go—including inviting Forbes into their mansions and CPA’s offices, and even creating tax returns that were likely forged—reveals just how desperate some of the ultra-rich are to look even richer.

But perhaps more revealing is the fact that she hopped on Twitter to stress that her pockets are swole while being extra quiet about Black people rioting throughout the U.S. Mind you, her kid with Travis Scott is most definitely Black, just saying.

why do you address drama faster than police brutality — d-nasty (@yuungnbhd) May 29, 2020

