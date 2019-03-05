Kylie Jenner Declared Youngest Self-Made Billionaire, Twitter Calls B.S.

Kylie Jenner has been declared the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. However, Twitter has called bullsh*t on that claim.

The announcement was made by Forbes, who bestowed the honor on Travis Scott’s baby mama and Kardashian Klan member.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, reaching a 10-figure fortune at a younger age than even Mark Zuckerberg https://t.co/P18m2ldrQk #ForbesBillionaires pic.twitter.com/RrenNvGbbE — Forbes (@Forbes) March 5, 2019

Most of Kylie’s coin comes from her Kylie Cosmetics after it teamed with Ulta, a beauty retailer.

Of course, many on social media were quick to point out that Kylie Jenner was born rich. Sorry, there is nothing “self-made” about having all the advantages at your fingertips no matter how hard you claim to “work.”

You can peep the reactions for yourselves in the gallery if you don’t believe us.

