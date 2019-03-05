DMs Down: Travis Scott Deletes Instagram, Because Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian Klan continues to have ripple effects across the Hip-Hop universe. In the latest struggle, Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram, the speculation is because Kylie Jenner thinks he cheated on her.

Apparently, La Flame was getting too chatty on the DM’s, leading Kylie to say he was stepping out on her.

Reports TMZ:

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Kylie found a number of what she deemed “overly friendly” DMs between him and several women with whom he’d been chatting. We’re told KJ saw the messages as “evidence” to accuse him of cheating.

We’re told Travis maintains the DMs didn’t amount to anything more than innocent flirting, and he didn’t act on anything. However, he decided the best way to prove his commitment to Kylie and Stormi … was to just get rid of IG.

That strategy seems to have staved off a full breakup, for now, as Kylie hasn’t pulled the plug on their relationship — despite being incredibly pissed when she first found the DMs last week.

Travis Scott has maintained he didn’t cheat on his baby mama and he even recently shouted her out from the stage during a show.

Surely, the “Sicko Mode” rapper can blame Tristan Thompson for all the extra heat.

